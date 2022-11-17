Grimes couple set up a mailbox for "Letters to Santa"

GRIMES, Iowa (KWWL) -- A couple in Grimes has set up a mailbox for "Letters to Santa." They're writing back for Santa since he's entirely too busy this time of year.
Bryce and Austin Charlton have been doing this for the last few years. They don't just get letters from neighbors and Iowans, but also from kids across the country.
The couple shared that they have received letters from Rhode Island, Vermont, and more.
Locally, they've received letters from Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Urbandale, Ankeny, and Ames.
Austin told KWWL, "It's really cool to see that people here are spreading it to other states."