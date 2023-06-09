Governor Reynolds announces SBA disaster assistance for those impacted by Davenport apartment collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Kim Reynolds on Friday announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is granting her request for assistance to those impacted by the partial Davenport apartment collapse.
The assistance will come in the form of low-interest disaster loans for residents and businesses impacted by the collapse.
Additionally, other homeowners, renters, businesses and non-profits also impacted will also be able to apply for the loans. Even homeowners and businesses that experienced property damage in the surrounding counties of Cedar, Clinton, and Muscatine may be eligible.
Impacted small businesses, agricultural cooperatives, and nonprofit organizations in these counties will be eligible to apply for Economic Injury Disaster loans.
Applicants can apply online, receive more information, and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/.
Applicants can also contact SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information.