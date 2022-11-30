Good samaritan goes above and beyond for mother who was in an accident

PARKERSBURG, Iowa (KWWL)-- Jennifer Brotherson was already in a tough spot when the deer jumped in front of her when she was driving on Highway 20 and totaled her car. She and her daughters were okay, but just the month before she'd had to make a tough decision between her car insurance and an unexpectedly high heating bill. However that's when she met Annette McNamara.
McNamara was visiting family in Ackley, Iowa. She heading along Highway 20 on her way to Cedar Falls to meet her sister, when she saw Brotherson's car smoking and spun out in the ditch.
“There wasn’t any emergency personnel on site yet and so I was like oh my gosh I can’t just leave and if they’re hurt or if something is wrong with them or if they’re not able to call 911," McNamara said. "So I went up to the on ramp and came back around to check.”
McNamara pulled up to Brotherson and her daughters standing outside of their smoking vehicle to the three staring at the damage and deer they hit. She offered the three space in her car to warm up and wait for emergency personnel. After they arrived, McNamara offered Brotherson a ride home to Delaware, while Brotherson's ex-husband took the daughters home with him.
On the ride to Brotherson's home McNamara learned Brotherson, along with a totaled car was now dealing with a over $400 ticket because she didn't have car insurance.
“I made the hard decision to skip the car insurance for a month because the heating bill was more expensive than planned,” Brotherson said.
McNamara wanted to do more. After dropping her off and exchanging contact information she reached out and asked if she could post Brotherson's story online, without identifying her. Brotherson said yes.
"I just was like maybe we can raise a little bit of money just to help her pay for the ticket," McNamara said. "I had no idea it was just gonna go as well. I don’t know if it's gone viral or whatever the social media saying is. But I had no idea it was going to go as well as it did.”
The post McNamara shared on her facebook blew up, and received hundreds of responses.
"It started getting shared by multiple people that I had no idea who they were," McNamara explained. "Friends of mine that run Cancer Gala, they shared it and then a lot of their people started donating. And then you could see people around Cedar Falls, and Denver, and Iowa.”
Over 350 people gave donations to help out Brotherson, totalling around 11,700 as of the end of November. Brotherson says she's awed at the response, but says none of it would have been possible without McNamara's help that night.
“I am so thankful. She is an angel sent down from heaven.A hundred percent. I told her that a hundred times," Brotherson said. "She’s like nope I’m just a good person doing what I need to do and I said nope, you are. You are definitely an angel.”
Brotherson plans to use the funds to help find herself a new vehicle, pay for 2 years of insurance, and the rest would go towards heating bills this winter. McNamara says anyone interested in still donating can look at her Facebook Page.