Funeral services scheduled for fallen Algona Police Officer

ALGONA, Iowa (KWWL) -- Funeral services have been scheduled for fallen Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram, who was killed in a shooting on Wednesday night.
Cram, 33, will have his funeral service on Wednesday, September 20 at the Ed & Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center at Algona Community School. The event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. A private graveside service will be scheduled for a later time.
A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 19 at the same location from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Officer Cram responded to an active arrest warrant for 43-year-old Kyle Ricke. Ricke had a warrant for his arrest for an alleged harassment in Palo Alto County.
Once Officer Cram located Ricke and was about to place him under arrest, Ricke fatally shot him before fleeing. Officer Cram died of his injuries at a local hospital.
Meanwhile, Ricke was apprehended in Brown County, Minnesota hours later. Ricke will soon be extradited back to Iowa to face first-degree murder charges.
Officer Cram's obituary can be found here.