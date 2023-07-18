Former Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince dead at 23

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince passed away on Saturday at the age of 23.
Head football coach Kirk Ferentz issued a statement on Tuesday morning where he offered his condolences to Ince's family.
We’re mourning the loss of one of our own.— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) July 18, 2023
Rest easy, Cody. 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/Ou4zLC9hcj
Ferentz said, "I am incredibly sad to hear about Cody Ince’s sudden passing. Cody was a tremendous young man, valued teammate, and contributor to our program. He loved football, fishing and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships. Cody was just beginning this next chapter of his life and was about to be married. Mary and I are heartbroken for his fiancée, his family and all his friends who knew and loved him. All of us in the football program – his coaches and teammates – are mourning his loss."
A visitation is scheduled for Saturday, July 22 at 2:00 p.m. at the BrowTine Event Center in Amery, Wisconsin. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4:00 p.m.