Fareway employees in Dubuque save a woman's life

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The quick actions of Fareway employees and emergency responders in Dubuque saved a woman's life back in October. Today, she and her heroes had a chance to meet since she's recovered.
Mary Frueh was getting her usual grocery shopping done at the Fareway on JFK when suddenly she collapsed. Luckily, one employee knew how to administer CPR and got to work while others called 911.
“If I had been home, I have a husband who is hard of hearing. If I had been at home or in the car I don’t think I’d be here," Frueh told KWWL.
It turned out Frueh was going onto cardiac arrest due to a bad aortic valve. emergency responders credit the actions of the Fareway employees, Mary O'Connell and Todd Tucker, who quickly jumped into action to assist Frueh's breathing.
“I joined him and I kind of assessed the patient myself. I did the head tilt and checked for pulse, and no pulse so I took over CPR," O'Connell said.
O'Connell was a nurse for 40 years. She says that Fareway is supposed to be her retirement job, but when she saw Frueh on the ground, her old training took over.
“My adrenaline kicked in like I have done before. When I worked in the hospital I responded to code teams and throughout the hospital so I was used to that sudden call for help," she said.
Minutes later, emergency responders arrived to take over, taking her to Finley Hospital for the night, and then to Cedar Rapids' St. Luke's the next day for surgery. Frueh says that she is overwhelmed at her appreciation.
“To think all these people had a role in bringing me back to life, and I just, like I said to Mary I don’t think God is done with me yet so. I don’t know what I’ve got in store,' Frueh said.
Frueh says that other than feeling like a bison ran across her chest, she's doing fine now, and is well on her way to recovery. She stressed that bystanders knowing CPR is what ultimately saved her life.