Family of Cristian Martinez offering $35,000 reward for information leading to his return

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cristian Martinez's family is offering a $35,000 reward for information that will lead to his safe return. The 20-year-old Muscatine man went missing in Iowa City on Saturday, April 15.
Martinez was last seen in the walking west in the 100 Block of W. Harrison Street around 12:56 a.m. Police believe that he may have been in the area between Harrison Street and the Benton Street Bridge.
Anyone with information on Martinez' whereabouts can contact the Iowa City Police Department directly at 319-356-5275.