Family members grapple with the aftermath of deadly Mason City fire

MASON CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A makeshift memorial in Mason City is in place in remembrance of four young boys who were killed in a house fire.
John, Odin, Drako, and Phenix Mcluer died from their injuries after the fire broke out early Wednesday morning.
Investigators say that the fire was caused by a faulty power strip.
The boys' grandfather, Dale Brunning, fought back tears when remembering his grandsons.
"They were all good kids. They had their problems, but they were all good. They all loved people. They all loved having fun, doing things, and being a family," Brunning said.
Two other people, one adult and one child, were taken to the hospital following the fire. Their current conditions are unknown.