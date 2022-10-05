Fallen Iowa State Patrol Trooper honored with Law Enforcement Purple Heart

WAUKON, Iowa (KWWL) -- An Iowa State Patrol Trooper who died in a vehicle accident in 2021, Ted Benda, has been awarded a Law Enforcement Purple Heart by the Iowa State Police Association.
Benda died of his injuries from a single-vehicle-accident while swerving to avoid a deer in October 2021. Benda was responding to assist a call from the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.
Iowa State Patrol made the announcement in a tweet on Wednesday.
Last night, the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Iowa State Patrol and the family of Trooper Ted Benda, honored his sacrifice with the Purple Heart Award Ceremony during the Annual ISPA Conference. pic.twitter.com/dEgXzwSKWQ— Iowa State Patrol (@iowastatepatrol) October 5, 2022
