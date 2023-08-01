Fallen Iowa State Patrol officers and Army Sergeant honored at River Ruckus event

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two fallen Iowa State Patrol officers and an Army Sergeant, among several others, were honored at the 2023 River Ruckus by the organization "Families of the Fallen."
Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda, Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith, and Army Sergeant Kampha Sourivong were honored at the event.
Iowa State Patrol said in a Facebook post, "The organization is dedicated to supporting and honoring the families of those who have sacrificed their today so we can have our tomorrows. These heroes will never be forgotten."