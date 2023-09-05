 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eastern Iowa natives close 'American Ninja Warrior' season

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two eastern Iowa natives took on the latest finals round of "American Ninja Warrior" on Monday night.

Hudson native Jackson Twait and Cedar Falls teen Ben Behrends each took a shot at winning $1M at the beginning of the night. However, Behrend's night ended early, losing in the second matchup of the evening in a head-to-head contest.

Twait had the misfortune of battling a 15-year-old opponent who ended up with the record time for the night, ending his dreams of the obtaining the $1M prize.

Despite coming up short, it was still an incredible season for both Behrends and Twait.

The community at Ninja U in Cedar Falls made sure that Behrends felt their support. The Behrends said their run this year has inspired other Iowa Ninjas to take on the course next year.

Tags

Recommended for you