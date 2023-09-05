Eastern Iowa natives close 'American Ninja Warrior' season

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two eastern Iowa natives took on the latest finals round of "American Ninja Warrior" on Monday night.
Hudson native Jackson Twait and Cedar Falls teen Ben Behrends each took a shot at winning $1M at the beginning of the night. However, Behrend's night ended early, losing in the second matchup of the evening in a head-to-head contest.
Twait had the misfortune of battling a 15-year-old opponent who ended up with the record time for the night, ending his dreams of the obtaining the $1M prize.
Despite coming up short, it was still an incredible season for both Behrends and Twait.
The community at Ninja U in Cedar Falls made sure that Behrends felt their support. The Behrends said their run this year has inspired other Iowa Ninjas to take on the course next year.