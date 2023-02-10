Dubuque Make-A-Wish teen gets his wish to go the Super Bowl

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Dubuque teen is getting the experience of a lifetime thanks to Make-A-Wish Iowa.
Matthew Holt received a liver transplant at 14-years-old. Now 18-years-old, he's one of 17 kids headed to the big game for their wish.
He says that staying positive and thinking about his future dreams kept him going.
"I'm just focusing on me being happy, because when I was in the hospital I was just thinking about all the memories I had, and wanted more. I didn't want to go out with any 'I wish I did this, or wish I did that.'"
Holt is a Cowboys fan, so he says he will be rooting for the Chiefs this weekend.