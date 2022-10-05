Deputy injured in 2021 Coggon robbery awarded Purple Heart by Iowa State Police Association

COGGON, Iowa (KWWL) -- Linn County Sheriff's Deputy Will Halverson, famously injured in a 2021 armed robbery incident in Coggon, has been awarded a Law Enforcement Purple Heart from the Iowa State Police Association.
A tweet from the Linn County Sheriff's Office announced that Halverson accepted the award on Tuesday night.
Deputy Halverson was shot multiple times by Stanley Donahue when he responded to an armed robbery of a Casey's last summer.
After a 14-hour manhunt, Donahue was apprehended after a car chase and subsequent foot chase. Donahue was charged with attempted murder, along with nine other counts.
His trial was delayed after his attorney left the Johnson County Public Defender’s Office earlier this year.
Halverson returned to the Casey's store nearly a year after the shooting incident, where he was welcomed by his fellow law enforcement officers.