Deaf Iowa cheerleaders win their first championship

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A cheer team in Iowa is making history with their first competition win, and it's a big deal for a good reason - they're moving and grooving without hearing the music.
A drum beat helps the Iowa School for the Deaf cheerleaders move and groove at the beat of the drum where they feel a vibration.
The ISD cheerleaders made history, competing and winning the Great Plains School for the Deaf cheer championship.
Cheerleader Kali Nipper said that the win, "just proved that hard work is important and it makes a difference in having passion.”
Cheerleader Britany Adame said, "I gained a lot of confidence. I was really hesitant at first and I felt like now cheerleading is a part of who I am.”
The team hopes that they can serve as an inspiration, proving that even though they're deaf, they can still make their presence heard.