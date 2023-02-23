 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Winter Weather Impacts Continue This Morning...

.Periods of light wintry mix early this morning will mostly end
by sunrise, although light snow may linger far north into mid
morning. With temperatures falling through the 20s and into the
teens in some area, icy roads and surfaces will remain a hazard
this morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...ICE STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Light additional accumulations.

* WHERE...Central into northeastern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on icy road conditions, including during the
morning commute. Moderate breezes may also cause sporadic power
issues due to ice on trees and lines.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Deaf Iowa cheerleaders win their first championship

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A cheer team in Iowa is making history with their first competition win, and it's a big deal for a good reason - they're moving and grooving without hearing the music.

A drum beat helps the Iowa School for the Deaf cheerleaders move and groove at the beat of the drum where they feel a vibration.

The ISD cheerleaders made history, competing and winning the Great Plains School for the Deaf cheer championship.

Cheerleader Kali Nipper said that the win, "just proved that hard work is important and it makes a difference in having passion.”

Cheerleader Britany Adame said, "I gained a lot of confidence. I was really hesitant at first and I felt like now cheerleading is a part of who I am.”

The team hopes that they can serve as an inspiration, proving that even though they're deaf, they can still make their presence heard.

