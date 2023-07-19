Deaf Cedar Rapids teen pursuing a career in film

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Cedar Rapids teenager with hearing loss is making his dreams a reality as he pursues a career in acting.
Xavier High graduate Ross Finneman says that while his hearing loss often made life difficult, he's not letting it get in the way of continuing his education this fall.
18-year-old Finneman was born with a profound hearing loss. He told KWWL that he was sign language dependent until the age of three when he got his first cochlear implant. While Finneman had to undergo a lot at a young age, he says that it was all worth it to be able to further pursue his film career.
Finneman said, "As a deaf person, I didn't think it would be ever possible." He offered advice to those also facing adversity, saying, "Just take every opportunity you can in life and just make the most out of it."
He says that he has taken up many extracurriculars over the years, however, one stands out from the rest.
Finneman said, "It would be kind of cool to explore the process of filmmaking."
He credits his parents for his passion for film.
Finneman added, "I've come to realize I really appreciate a lot of the things my family has done."
His parents explored the idea of cochlear implants at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
Dr. Marlan Hansen, an otolaryngologist with the hospital, said, "Implants have just been miraculous. Our patients who were born deaf function at such a high level, and our patients who go deaf can continue to engage with their families."
Hansen says that Finneman's implants are designed to last a lifetime. He further explained, "Most of us are very humbled and in awe at how well this works and grateful to have something we offer that has such a significant impact."
Finneman says that he couldn't be more excited for what the future has in store.
He said, "You may never know what will happen with your life. Especially in my case, I never thought I would go into acting."
Aside from his professional acting role in a movie that he can't release the name of yet, Finneman will be attending Coe College to pursue his film degree.