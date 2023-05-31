Davenport businesses and residents stepping up to help those impacted by building collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- Despite the challenges, anger and frustration around the building collapse in Davenport, people impacted by the collapse are still receiving help from volunteers.
With the tragic building collapse in Davenport, efforts are now underway to help support local businesses and residents that are losing everything.
Kyle Carter is the Executive Director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership. He's helping lead the efforts to relocate residents that have been impacted.
Carter said, "For residents, right now, Quad Cities Community Foundation has set up a fund that is in conjunction with Red Cross. Any dollars donated there are going to go to all the programs that are going to help relocating people for housing."
Many local businesses, including Oh So Sweet and Fourth Street Nutrition, have been supporting the recovery efforts thus far.
Those looking to donate can do so at the Downtown Davenport Partnership website.
The owner of the collapsed building issued a statement on Wednesday, thanking first responders. The statement said that the owner is working to assist tenants impacted.