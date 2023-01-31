Community reeling in aftermath of fatal crash that killed four

DELHI, Iowa (KWWL) -- The four people killed in a fatal Grundy County crash have been identified as members of Delaware County's Amish community. Three of the victims were children, and the other was a 22-year-old.
In the wake of the tragedy, the community is coming together.
KWWL spoke with a Reverend close with the family. He didn't give too many details around the people involved out of respect of their privacy. From what he said, this wasn't just a loss for the Amish community, but also the entire Delhi community as a whole.
Reverend Pitt said that he was personal friends with Ervin Borntreger, the 22-year-old man who died in the crash, as well as his son, Marlin, who also died in the crash.
According to Pitt, the Church was one of the first customers for Borntreger's window business. Since the crash, Pitt said that he's come to terms with the loss through his faith, but says that it's hard knowing that his friend is gone.
Borntreger said, “I was just at Ervin’s house about a week and a half ago buying eggs from his wife and I saw his little boy running around with his curly brown hair and was laughing and joking. I mean I lost a friend. Someone I respected a lot. I just, at the end of the day, I rely on my faith.”
Pitt says that when someone recommended to hold a GoFundMe for the family. he didn't expect much. The initial goal was $2,000. As of Tuesday, it's already over $5,000.
Pitt said that's just from donations made online. Hundreds more have donated in person or by checks to their bank.