"Celebration of Life" event Tuesday night for Maquoketa Caves victims

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A "Celebration of Life" event will be held on Tuesday in Cedar Falls in honor of the fallen family members in the Maquoketa Caves shooting.
The gathering will bring together community members as they share their memories of Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt.
The event will be held at Overman Park August 2nd from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will also be livestreamed.
The Celebration of Life was announced by Cedar Falls Mayor Green in a Facebook post last week.
"While not a festive event, this truly is a celebration of these remarkable people," Mayor Green said in the post.
"I am keeping the extended family closely in the loop on this and they are supportive of the event. I think Tyler and Sarah would love to see us all together as neighbors," he said.
Mayor Green also revealed that the Schmidt family will have a private funeral and memorial service in the name of privacy for the family.
A GoFundMe page has been created for Arlo Schmidt, the 9-year-old survivor of the shooting. Donations can be made here.
Mayor Green also commended the outpouring of support the community has shown the family.
"I’ve been closely connected with the family these past few days, and it has been so gratifying to see the community step up to meet the financial and logistical needs of these truly wonderful people. I couldn’t be prouder of how we’ve rallied around these family members from all over the country," he said in the post.