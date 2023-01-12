Cedar Rapids Salvation Army surpasses 2022 fundraising goal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army (TSA) surpassed its 2022 fundraising goal, setting a new record of $860,000.
Salvation Army officials say that they were concerned they wouldn't make their initial goal of $811,000. However, the non-profit revealed that it was able to raise $860,000 by the end of the holiday season.
The donations will go toward funding the organization through 2024. This includes providing free meals, utility assistance, childcare programs, and more for those in need.
"Our prayers were answered," said TSA Captain Shawn DeBaar in a press release.
DeBaar continued, "From all of us at TSA, we want to express our sincere gratitude to all those in our community who included our organization in their holiday giving plans. It's because of them we will be able to continue 'doing the most good' in 2023!"