Cedar Rapids Salvation Army donating flood kits to help St. Louis community

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- St. Louis is still cleaning up after major flooding and The Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids is donating six pallets worth of flood kits to assist the efforts.
The kits contain mops, brooms, bleach, and other cleaning supplies.
Salvation Army Corps Officer Captain Shawn Debaar says it's nice to be able to provide their own help, after getting help from other Salvation Army partners for derecho recovery.
"Being able to now two years after the derecho as recovery continues, to be in a position to share that with neighbors across over in St. Louis it's a wonderful feeling," Debaar said. "And it's a highlight of the amazing network and the efficiency of an organization like the Salvation Army."
The clean-up kits come pre-packaged in a five gallon container.