Cedar Falls Hurts Donut owner passes away

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls says that owner Janelle Wilks died on Saturday at age 45.
The business made the announcement in a Facebook post.
"This world will never be the same. Janelle Eileen Wilks went to be with Jesus yesterday. We will all miss her so much as will so many people whose lives she has touched over her 45 years on this earth."
In Wilks's honor, community members offered to pay for the first $500 worth of donuts at 2:39 p.m. on Sunday, exactly 24 hours after her passing.