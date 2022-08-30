Carson King Foundation launches fundraiser on 3rd Anniversary of "accidental fundraising"

IOWA (KWWL) -- The Carson King Foundation is launching a t-shirt fundraiser on the 3rd anniversary of Carson King's "accidental fundraising" stunt.
The Carson King Foundation is teaming up with Wear.Love ("Iowa Love" t-shirts) for the fundraiser, which marks the organization's fourth partnership since 2020.
The fundraiser arrives on the 3rd anniversary of Carson King's infamous sign appearing in the background of ESPN's "Game Day" broadcast. King, then a 24-year-old from Altoona, held up a sign that read "Busch Light supply needs replenished", while providing his Venmo address for donations.
After King received hundreds of dollars in donations, he tweeted that all proceeds would be donated to the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital. He set aside only $18 to buy a case of Busch Light.
Days later, over $3 million was fundraised after matching funds from Venmo and Anheuser-Busch.
Since the "accidental fundraiser", the foundation has fundraised and donated over $200,000, mostly in partnership with Wear.Love.
The foundation also raised money for mental health services during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, as well as for nonprofits during the 2020 Derecho recovery efforts.
For the current t-shirt fundraiser, the shirts show a child's hand combined with the letters "OVE" that together spell "LOVE." The t-shirt colors represent the colors of Iowa's public Universities.
Provided colors are Black & Gold, Purple & Gold, and Cardinal & Gold. Other available t-shirt colors are Blue & White, Red & White, and Heather Grey & White.
“Unexpected and urgent needs always arise in communities across the state. So, this fundraiser ensures that we’re more prepared to support the wonderful organizations serving families and children during that time of most need,” said Carson King.
T-shirts are available now until September 13th, and they can be purchased here. All proceeds are donated to the Carson King Foundation.