Bobby Q's Hawaiian Grill owner raising money for Hawaii wildfire recovery

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Across the country people are doing what they can to support those in Hawaii affected by the deadly wildfires, including in eastern Iowa.
Since opening Bobby Q's Hawaiian Grill on University Avenue in November 2021, Bobby Quang has loved serving his Hawaiian food to the Cedar Falls community. Now, the community is returning the favor.
Quang has been accepting donations to help people impacted by the wildfires. So far, he has received around $750 in cash, with more money also coming in online. Quang, a Hawaiian native, discussed with KWWL what the outpouring of support has meant to him.
Quang said, "My sister, she has close ties to friends as well that lost family members. Hawaii is a very tight knit family, and we're all considered family over there. Everyone is Ohana."
He knows that it will take a long time and a lot of work to help those in Hawaii. However, he has a simple and powerful message.
Quang said, "Maui strong. We've got to stay strong for everyone and keep the prayers going, and just hope for the best. Hawaiians and locals, we have a lot of pride, and we'll just stick together, as we always do."
He plans to continue accepting donations for at least another month. Then, he will reassess and see if donation efforts are still needed. In total, Quang hopes to raise $2,500. He is grateful for any and all donations from the community.
Bobby Q's is accepting donations both in store and on the Red Cross donation link located on their Facebook page.