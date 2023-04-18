Animal Rescue League of Iowa saves puppy with weeks-old injured leg

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa are seeking donations for an eight-week old puppy with a broken leg injury that appears to be several weeks old.
The Rescue League rescued Theo and administered immediate medical attention. They say that his back leg appeared broken, and that it was wrapped in paper towels, scotch tape and electrical tape.
Pain killing medication was given to Theo immediately before they placed him in sedation for medical treatment.
As they unwrapped his leg, they found out that his foot was missing, with only a bloody and raw stump remaining.
In a Facebook post, they say that, "From the condition of his leg and wound, our veterinarian estimated his leg had been broken for at least a month, and the trauma to Theo’s foot had happened weeks ago."
Theo is now under the care of an experienced medical team.
Donations to help Theo can be made here.