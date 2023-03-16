Animal Rescue League of Iowa saves 4 emaciated horses; asking for donations for rehab

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa has saved four emaciated horses and is asking for donations to rehabilitate them.
ARL was contacted by the Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the rescue of the four horses. ARL described the horses as being "skin and bones."
They said that during the hour and a half drive back to Des Moines, one of the horses collapsed due to her condition. When they were unable to help her on her feet, they took her to the equine veterinary hospital at Iowa State for further care.
ARL employees don't know how long the mare, named Salty, will need to be hospitalized or if she will even survive.
However, one horse is in even worse condition.
They said in a Facebook post, "The other horse in the worst condition, Betty, is not only emaciated, she is blind, with a condition that has caused her eyes to become red and inflamed. She is stable at our Second Chance Ranch as of right now, and we’ve started her on a special refeeding program to help her regain weight safely. But she is definitely not out of the woods."
Each horse will need to undergo behavioral therapy due to being under-socialized.
To donate to help Salty, Betty, Chelsea and Little Richard, visit the ARL website.