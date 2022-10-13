Animal Rescue League of Iowa saves 37 cats; asking for donations to support them

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is seeking donations to support 37 sick cats that were recently rescued.
According to a Facebook post, this has been the third major cat rescue in the last three weeks. Over the course of the three rescue operations, a total of 103 cats and kittens have been rescued.
The League said that the cats were emaciated, dehydrated, sick, and in need of critical care.
According to the League, "To have so many large-scale rescues in such a short time is alarming … and challenging. We’re worried about what this means for what’s ahead. We never know when the next call will come."
They added, "Your support makes it possible for us to help these cats who have experienced unimaginable neglect and cruelty, and it ensures we can continue to be there for suffering animals in the days, weeks and months ahead."
Donations can be made on their website.