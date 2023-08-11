American Red Cross sending volunteers from Iowa to Hawaii in wake of deadly wildfires

IOWA (KWWL) -- The American Red Cross is sending volunteers from Iowa and Nebraska to support those affected by the destructive wildfires in Hawaii.
As of Thursday, a reported 55 people have lost their lives to the deadly wildfires that have destroyed countless homes.
In Iowa, Hawaiian natives spoke to KWWL about how they're lending a hand to those affected, with one business owner sending donations and profits to the American Red Cross.
In a statement from the American Red Cross, they said, "Trained Red Cross disaster workers responded immediately, opening shelters to provide refuge from the fires. Working with officials and partners, our teams are providing evacuees with a safe place to stay, food to eat and emotional support during this challenging time and preparing to expand relief efforts if needed."
To learn more, view the full press release here.