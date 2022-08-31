7-year-old Elkader boy inspires youth in his role as a Kid Captain

ELKADER, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 7-year-old Elkader boy will be the Kid Captain for the Iowa Hawkeyes in their opening season game against South Dakota State on September 3rd. Despite the odds, Eli Belser is finding ways to overcome his cancer diagnosis.
Belser, along with 11 others, have been named as a 2022 Kid Captain in the programs' 13th year. Kid Captain is a partnership between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital. Through this partnership, their goal is to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their empowering stories.
Belser was originally diagnosed with a rare bone disease at 4 years old. When his symptoms failed to improve after treatment, specialists at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital diagnosed him with cancer.
Belser experienced difficulty eating or walking, and he was in constant pain. He was originally diagnosed with CRMO, also known as chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis, which causes bone pain.
His rheumatology team ordered another MRI for Belser, which is when he was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma high-risk. This is a cancer that develops from underdeveloped nerve cells, which is common in children 5 years old or younger.
Belser received multiple rounds of chemotherapy treatment, surgery to remove tumors, stem cell harvest and transplants, as well as radiation and immunotherapy.
Since May of this year, Belser has been in remission for two years. Since his remission, Belser, a second-grader, has been able to enjoy his hobbies of wrestling and fishing.
“We are so excited to share these incredible stories of strength and courage,” says Pam Johnson-Carlson, chief administrative officer of UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
“These kids and their families represent everything we do and everyone we do it for. They have such fierce determination and an undeniable strength of spirit. It is an honor and a privilege to be able to care for them all on their health care journey. We congratulate all of them on their selection to this year’s Kid Captain team," said Johnson-Carlson.