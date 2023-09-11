6-year-old from Urbandale is Kid Captain for Sept. 16 game against Western Michigan

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Maggie Larson's parents were told that she had a short life expectancy and that nothing could be done about it. However, after Larson's parents learned about a clinical trial at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, they learned that Larson's disease progression could potentially slow.
The trial was said to help slow the progression of her disease, named metachromatic leukodystrophy.
Larson was diagnosed with the disease after her parents began to notice her difficulty walking at age three. The genetic disorder causes fatty substances to build in cells, as well as the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves. This is caused by a lack of an enzyme that helps to break down liquids.
In the clinical trial, Larson received infusions into her spine, showing improvements in her symptoms and quality of life. Larson receives injections in order to prevent muscle cramping.
Now at 6-years-old, Larson is in first grade. She loves school, playing with Barbie dolls, and cheerleaders. Larson even has her own pair of pom-poms!
Larson will be Kid Captain for when the Hawkeyes take on Western Michigan on Saturday, September 16.