5th anniversary of disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KWWL) -- Mollie Tibbetts disappeared five years ago on Tuesday, vanishing while jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn in 2018. Her body was later discovered in a corn field.
Christian Bahena Rivera, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, led authorities to her body. Rivera was convicted and sentenced for first-degree murder in Tibbett's stabbing death. He will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Tibbetts was a University of Iowa student, and she hoped to help children in her professional career. Since her passing, many fundraisers have raised money for different charities dedicated to helping children.
To commemorate the anniversary of her disappearance, a "Mile in Memory" walk/run will be held near BGM High School in Brooklyn at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.