49th RAGRBAI finishes off in Lansing

LANSING, Iowa (KWWL)-- RAGBRAI riders are packing up after their final day of the week long bike tour. Finishing it off with one final celebration in the river town of Lansing.
Bikers and bike enthusiasts piled into Lansing on Saturday for the final day of the 49th RAGBRAI. Many came from across the country like Todd Busch who came from upper Michigan. He says he does the bike tour for a lot of reasons.
"Beautiful weather, towns are always hospitable," Busch said. "We love the themes when we go into towns we love just the hospitality and just some of the feel of Iowa."
This was his second RAGBRAI. Busch and other riders went over 450 miles through the week. Climbing almost 12,000 feet of elevation.
Despite the distance they had to bike, Tim Glaza from Boise, Idaho, says the whole trip was great.
"It was terrific, beautiful weather, great people, the food was awesome," Glaze said. "I think I had a little bit of everything. Had a porkchop, smoothie, chocolate milk. Just loved it."
While Glaza says he rode for the experience others rode for the friends they'd make along the way.
John Wheton is from Salt Lake City, Utah. He says he came all this way for the community hed heard about.
"I came out to hopefully just meet some people. Maybe make some new friends. And yeah I was able to kind of find a group of people that rode my speed and had similar interests."