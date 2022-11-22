2-year-old with COVID-19 and RSV waits nearly two days for an ICU bed

IOWA (KWWL) -- A 2-year-old boy with COVID-19 and RSV had to wait nearly two days before he could get a bed at a pediatric ICU.
When their two-year-old grandson, Ashon, caught COVID-19 and RSV, Ashanti Williams and Ashlyn Brustkern took him to Waterloo, expecting that he would get the treatment he needed. But, with pediatric beds filled across the nation, they had to wait.
“When someone tells you they’ve done all they can do your mind starts racing and goes other places, wondering what’s going to happen next," Williams said.
Ashanti and Ashlynn say that medical personnel at MercyOne did everything that they could to help their son. They called in extra staff and had them work overtime to help keep him safe. But both medical professionals and Ashon's parents knew he needed more help.
Once staff at MercyOne saw Ashon needed to be put in a pediatric ICU, they began calling hospitals across the area. But they were told that pediatric ICU beds were full as far as Madison, Wisconsin.
“He was hooked up to all the machines and he was just fighting. He’s a strong kid, like he was just doing the best to breathe and we could tell how hard it was," Williams said.
It took over a day and a half before they were able to find a Ashon a spot in the PICU at the Mayo Clinic in Mason City. After bad weather halted the first attempt at flying him over, Ashon made it to the PICU and is doing much better.
“They went full force on him, made sure he had everything he needed. Took all the things that could have possible went wrong they just got straight to it. And his recovery went quicker than we expected actually," Williams said.
Now, Ashon is back home and doing well. However, with the flu season just beginning, his parents are scared for what comes next.
“We were just going to a hospital expecting to get the care that we need, and then two helicopters later and a day and a half later with our son in critical condition. I don’t know, we’re going to do everything we possible can to keep him healthy and get him through this season," Brustkern said.
Ashlyn and Ashanti say that they plan to keep Ashon and their other son inside and away from potential spread risks during the season as much as possible. They acknowledged that it would not be easy to do so.
MercyOne is asking parents to be mindful of people having visitors during the holidays. Make sure that if you have a baby in the home, establish hard rules to keep physical contact with the baby and visitors to a minimum.