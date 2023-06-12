15th anniversary of historic 2008 flooding

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- This week marks the 15th anniversary of the devastating 2008 floods. Homes and businesses were lost as the water reached record highs from Cedar Rapids to Cedar Falls.
In Cedar Falls the river crested on June 10 at 13 feet over flood stage. Hundreds of homes and businesses were underwater across Cedar Falls and Waterloo.
More than 150 homes were bought out for flood recovery in Cedar Falls in 2012. The cities continue to collaborate on better flood mitigating systems.
In Cedar Rapids, the river crested on June 13 at 31.12 feet, shattering the previous flood record of 20 feet. Downtown Cedar Rapids was swimming in river water, with the floods displacing more than 18,000 residents and damaging over 300 city facilities.
The flooding in Cedar Rapids is the 16th largest FEMA disaster declaration in the country at an estimated $848 million.