Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Much of central and southern Iowa

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Iowa State's Hutchinson earns All-American Honors

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State senior Xavier Hutchinson has been named to the Associated Press All-America First Team after an outstanding final season for the Cyclones.

The Biletnikoff Award finalist had a record-setting season for Iowa State, breaking the single-season school mark with 107 receptions. One of three players nationally with more than 100 receptions, Hutchinson’s 8.9 catches per game led the nation. He also ranked among the nation’s top-10 in receiving yards (1,171) and receiving yards per game (97.6).

The Jacksonville, Florida, native, was a steady presence for the Cyclones, pulling in at least eight catches in 11 of ISU’s 12 games and recording seven 100-yard receiving games.

He also broke numerous career marks for the Cyclones, including the career receptions record with 254 in his three seasons. No three-year player in Big 12 history had more receptions than Hutchinson.

Hutchinson is the 12th Cyclone to earn All-America honors under Matt Campbell.

First Team All-Americans

Offense

QB – Caleb Williams, Southern California

RB – Bijan Robinson, Texas; Blake Corum, Michigan

Tackles – Peter Skoronski, Northwestern; Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Guard – O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida; Andrew Vorhees, Southern California

Center – John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

TE – Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

WR – Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State; Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee; Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

All-Purpose – Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

Kicker – Christopher Dunn, NC State

Defense

Edge Rushers – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Tuli Tuipulotu, Southern California

Tackles – Jalen Carter, Georgia; Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

LB – Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati; Jack Campbell, Iowa; Drew Sanders, Arkansas

CB – Clark Phillips III, Utah; Devon Weatherspoon, Illinois

S – Kamren Kinchen, Miami; Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB – Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

P – Bryce Baringer, Michigan State