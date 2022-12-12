Iowa State's Hutchinson earns All-American Honors

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State senior Xavier Hutchinson has been named to the Associated Press All-America First Team after an outstanding final season for the Cyclones.
The Biletnikoff Award finalist had a record-setting season for Iowa State, breaking the single-season school mark with 107 receptions. One of three players nationally with more than 100 receptions, Hutchinson’s 8.9 catches per game led the nation. He also ranked among the nation’s top-10 in receiving yards (1,171) and receiving yards per game (97.6).
The Jacksonville, Florida, native, was a steady presence for the Cyclones, pulling in at least eight catches in 11 of ISU’s 12 games and recording seven 100-yard receiving games.
He also broke numerous career marks for the Cyclones, including the career receptions record with 254 in his three seasons. No three-year player in Big 12 history had more receptions than Hutchinson.
Hutchinson is the 12th Cyclone to earn All-America honors under Matt Campbell.
First Team All-Americans
Offense
QB – Caleb Williams, Southern California
RB – Bijan Robinson, Texas; Blake Corum, Michigan
Tackles – Peter Skoronski, Northwestern; Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Guard – O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida; Andrew Vorhees, Southern California
Center – John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
TE – Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
WR – Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State; Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee; Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
All-Purpose – Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
Kicker – Christopher Dunn, NC State
Defense
Edge Rushers – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Tuli Tuipulotu, Southern California
Tackles – Jalen Carter, Georgia; Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
LB – Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati; Jack Campbell, Iowa; Drew Sanders, Arkansas
CB – Clark Phillips III, Utah; Devon Weatherspoon, Illinois
S – Kamren Kinchen, Miami; Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB – Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
P – Bryce Baringer, Michigan State