Iowa State women capture 5 seed for NCAA tournament

Fresh off their Big 12 Conference tournament title on Sunday, the Iowa State women have earned a 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face 12 seed Toledo in the first round in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Friday.
Iowa State, who had reached the top-10 early in the season, faltered at times after a season-ending injury to center Stephanie Soares, but still managed to secure the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 tournament.
Sunday’s 61-51 win over No. 15 Texas marked the second win in three games with the Longhorns and earned Iowa State their first conference tournament title since 2001. Big 12 player of the year Ashley Joens scored 28 points in the win.