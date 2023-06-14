Iowa State Women adds former LSU player

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State women’s basketball head coach Bill Fennelly announced the addition of Alisa Williams to the 2023-24 roster on Wednesday. Williams joins the Cyclones after spending her freshman season with LSU as part of the Tigers’ National Championship squad.
“We are excited that Alisa will be joining the Iowa State family,” said Fennelly. “Alisa was someone we recruited very hard in high school. She has a very versatile game that fits the way we like to play. I think using this upcoming season as a redshirt year will be very beneficial to Alisa in all areas.”
Alisa Williams // 6-2 // F // Denton, Texas
Williams appeared in 20 games for LSU, playing a total of 58 minutes for the Tigers as a true freshman. She scored 18 points and pulled down 20 rebounds while adding two blocks as a reserve. She tallied career-highs in points (10) and rebounds (7) against Western Carolina on November 13th as LSU ran away with a 107-34 victory.
As a left-handed guard for Braswell High School, Williams led the Bengals to a 35-3 record as a senior while advancing to the Class 6A Region I championship game. She averaged a combined 17.8 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game over her junior and senior seasons and was named the Denton Record-Chronicle’s All-Area Offensive Player of the Year as a junior.
As a sophomore, Williams helped lead Braswell to its first District Championship and earned a spot on the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A All-State Team. Williams played for her mother, head coach Lisa Williams, for three seasons at Braswell after transferring from Guyer High School at the conclusion of her freshman year.