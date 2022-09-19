Iowa State University reveals "CYTown" development plans

AMES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa State University is unveiling plans to reimagine the Iowa State Center to become a new multi-purpose complex known as CYTown. The proposed $200 million complex will be built between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum, according to a news release.
The release states that the proposed CYTown development projects will include:
- Pedestrian Bridge ($10 million)
- RV Village and parking upgrades for the Iowa State Center ($14 million)
- Stark Performance Center ($60 million)
- Albaugh Family Plaza and Concourse ($30 million)
- Sukup Endzone Club ($50 million)
- Reiman Gardens Plaza ($10 million)
CYTown is proposed to attract more visitors to the college and wider community, foster economic growth, and afford new amenities and opportunities for the students and staff.
"We must ensure that the Iowa State Center remains an incredible asset far into the future," said Iowa State President Dr. Wendy Wintersteen in the prepared news release shared with KWWL.
"We believe that CYTown will provide the necessary resources to advance President Hilton’s original vision for the Iowa State Center so it will continue to serve the university and greater Ames community for future generations," she added.
According to Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard, the complex would be the first multi-use district built on a college campus.
In June 2022, the Iowa Board of Regents approved the University's request to begin developments to the parking lots between Jack Trice Stadium and the Iowa State Center. The project, which will cost $25 million, is set to include new paving and lighting systems, as well as infrastructure additions.
The estimate for completion of the project is set for August 2025. The University will seek approval from the Board of Regents to begin construction in January of 2023.
Future projects for CYTown include construction of 135,000 square feet of space for a medical facility, as well as retail, office, and luxury spaces.
Another planned development includes building an outdoor plaza and amphitheater area to be used for game days, concerts, and other events.
It's estimated that 75% of the funding needed for the $200 million project will be drawn from land monetization opportunities, including from the leasing of 20 CYTown suites and fundraising.
Funding for the parking lot additions will come from university and athletic funds, which will be repaid by project revenue.
The University's Stephens Auditorium will also see long-delayed improvements. The facility has an estimated $25 million in backlogged maintenance costs.
“The CYTown plan fits perfectly with our long-term vision of growing the amenities in and around the Iowa State University Research Park,” said Rick Sanders, ISU Research Park Executive Director, in the aforementioned news release shared with KWWL.
“Our board believes this is an incredible growth opportunity for the ISU Research Park and comes at the perfect time in our history. Creating this kind of mixed-use site would help energize the whole area, becoming a real asset for us in promoting Ames to even more innovators and entrepreneurs," he added.