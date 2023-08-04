Iowa State Trap Shoot recently welcomed more than 500 shooters

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) It's a family-oriented sport featuring great competition and lasting relationships.
The sport is Trap Shooting, and every summer, The Iowa Trap Shooting Association sponsors a couple of huge events.
The most recent wrapped up recently at the Cedar Falls Gun Club. The 146th edition of the Iowa State Trap Shoot for both men and women competitors.
John Dvorak of Marion is President of the Iowa State Trap Shooting Association. John says this year's meet featured more than 500 shooters from Iowa, many other states and even a shooter from New Zealand.
Back in June, the Association sponsored the Iowa State Scholastic Clay Target Championship for high schoolers, with more than 3,500 competitors.
Trap Shooting is a fast-growing, competitive sport for high school students,, even though it is not officially sanctioned by either of the boys or girls high school organizations in Iowa.
Gun safety is a top priority for the shooters, most of whom shoot a 12-gauge shotgun in competition. heck out the video from this week here on kwwl.com
This report is a preview of an upcoming edition of The Steele Report, KWWL-TV's weekly half-hour news and public affairs program.
On The Steele Report this Sunday, August 6, you will hear from some State Trap Shoot Hall of-Fame winners and one of the best shooters in the country---man or woman--20-year old Raylee Bishop of Ankeny.
in 2022, Raylee became the first woman to ever win the Iowa State Trap Shoot singles competition. Raylee hit 200 of 200 clay targets, a perfect score, on route to her historic victory. Raylee is a a junior at William Penn University in Oskaloosa and, already, she is an All-American collegiate trap shooter.
Big thanks to Hall of Fame trap shooter and past Association President, Dennis Bigelow of Cedar Falls and Hall of Famer Wendy Delagardelle of Jesup for their help in the coverage of the annual event.
They will also be part of the State Trap Shoot episode, scheduled to air on KWWL-TV on Sunday, August 6.