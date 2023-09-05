Iowa State Patrol reports 52 crashes and 4 deaths over Labor Day weekend

IOWA (KWWL) -- Labor Day weekend was a very busy weekend on Iowa roadways. Tragically, it also saw many car accidents, some of which were fatal.
Iowa State Patrol Public Information Officer Sgt. Alex Dinkla said that there were 52 crashes over the weekend. Of those 52, 20 involved an injury, and 4 people died across 3 fatal crashes.
Sgt. Dinkla said that most of those crashes were preventable. He said that drivers need to make sure they're paying attention on the roadways and staying off of their cell phones.
He also stressed how important it is to never drive impaired, as well as taking the time to fasten your seatbelt.
Sgt. Dinkla told KWWL, "Close to 60 percent of the people that have been killed on Iowa roadways so far this year, failed to have that seatbelt on. Had they had that seatbelt on, there's a greater chance that they could've survived, or not even been injured at all in a crash."
So far this year, there have been 258 fatalities on Iowa roads. This is an increase compared to the same time frame in the last 5 years. Around this time of year, the most fatalities in a year was 220.
Sgt. Dinkla says that this plays a big role on why the Iowa State Patrol continues working to enforce traffic laws and encourage safe driving habits.