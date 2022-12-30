Iowa State Patrol monitoring the roads on New Year's weekend

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- With New Year's coming up this weekend, the Iowa State Patrol is taking to the roads to make sure everyone celebrating is staying safe.
We've heard it all before but with the New Year's weekend, it's typically filled with both traveling and drinking.
State troopers say that they want drivers to slow down, buckle up, pay attention, and don't drink and drive.
Trooper Jason Solberg said that Iowa, and the nation's, biggest concern on the roads this weekend are distracted drivers, especially people using their phone behind the wheel.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, about 10% of accidents are caused by distracted drivers. Solberg says that is why it's so important to put the phone down.
Trooper Solberg advised, "Put that cellphone down until you get somewhere where its safe to use that whether its off the roadway or at the destination you're going."
In addition, Trooper Solberg says that buckling up, slowing down, and staying sober are just as important when hitting the roads.
The Iowa State Patrol told KWWL that they will have extra officers out on the roads to help manage the holiday traffic.