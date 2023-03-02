 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 90.0 feet, Water covers the north half of Tourist
Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 90.0 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 AM CST Thursday was 90.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 82.9 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
90.1 feet on 06/30/2005.
Iowa State Fire Marshal Division rules C6-Zero plant fire as accidental

MARENGO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa State Fire Marshal Division has ruled the C6-Zero plant fire in December as accidental, according to a new report.

According to their report, they found that the fire/explosion happened "near the area of Trommel #2 and the conveyor between Trommel #2 and Trommel #3."

They note in their report that the facility took asphalt shingles through a process that creates marine-grade diesel fuel. The vapors were flammable in nature, the Fire Marshal Division explained.

In conclusion, they said, "Based on the totality of circumstances and a joint investigation by the State Fire Marshal Division, Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, ATF and Marengo Police Department, the fire does not meet the SFM criteria of an intentionally set fire. This fire has been determined to be ACCIDENTAL."

They go on to explain that an unknown mechanical failure ignited flammable vapors near or in Trommel #2, causing the vapor air fire/explosion. Several people were injured, including some people that were taking a tour of the plant.

