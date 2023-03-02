 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 89.7 feet, Water covers the road at 1712 and 1118
Cottage Row Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 89.8 feet and falling.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 82.9 feet Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Iowa State Fire Marshal Division rules C6-Zero plant fire as accidental as cleanup begins

  • Updated
  • 0
Marengo drone
Jacob Baker Hollister

MARENGO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa State Fire Marshal Division has ruled the C6-Zero plant fire in December as accidental, according to a new report. The report comes as crews begin work to clean up the facility.

According to their report, they found that the fire/explosion happened "near the area of Trommel #2 and the conveyor between Trommel #2 and Trommel #3."

They note in their report that the facility took asphalt shingles through a process that creates marine-grade diesel fuel. The vapors were flammable in nature, the Fire Marshal Division explained.

In conclusion, they said, "Based on the totality of circumstances and a joint investigation by the State Fire Marshal Division, Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, ATF and Marengo Police Department, the fire does not meet the SFM criteria of an intentionally set fire. This fire has been determined to be ACCIDENTAL."

They go on to explain that an unknown mechanical failure ignited flammable vapors near or in Trommel #2, causing the vapor air fire/explosion. Several people were injured, including some people that were taking a tour of the plant.

Ecosource contractors are on the site beginning to start the cleanup process. When a KWWL crew went to film the area, a C6-Zero employee approached and tried to get them to leave the area, saying that they did not want journalists in the area.

When KWWL asked for a statement, C6-Zero said that the employee did not reflect the official position of the company and that they do not support the employee's actions.

When asked about what their plan is to decontaminate the water and surrounding areas, KWWL did not receive a response.