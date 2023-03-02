Iowa State Fire Marshal Division rules C6-Zero plant fire as accidental as cleanup begins

MARENGO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa State Fire Marshal Division has ruled the C6-Zero plant fire in December as accidental, according to a new report. The report comes as crews begin work to clean up the facility.
According to their report, they found that the fire/explosion happened "near the area of Trommel #2 and the conveyor between Trommel #2 and Trommel #3."
They note in their report that the facility took asphalt shingles through a process that creates marine-grade diesel fuel. The vapors were flammable in nature, the Fire Marshal Division explained.
In conclusion, they said, "Based on the totality of circumstances and a joint investigation by the State Fire Marshal Division, Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, ATF and Marengo Police Department, the fire does not meet the SFM criteria of an intentionally set fire. This fire has been determined to be ACCIDENTAL."
They go on to explain that an unknown mechanical failure ignited flammable vapors near or in Trommel #2, causing the vapor air fire/explosion. Several people were injured, including some people that were taking a tour of the plant.
Ecosource contractors are on the site beginning to start the cleanup process. When a KWWL crew went to film the area, a C6-Zero employee approached and tried to get them to leave the area, saying that they did not want journalists in the area.
When KWWL asked for a statement, C6-Zero said that the employee did not reflect the official position of the company and that they do not support the employee's actions.
When asked about what their plan is to decontaminate the water and surrounding areas, KWWL did not receive a response.