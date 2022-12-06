Iowa State Fair terminates contracts of four vendors who allegedly failed to report all sales

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa State Fair has terminated the contract of four vendors for allegedly not reporting all of their food and beverage sales this summer.
Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade has been operating at the fair for 75 years, but had its contract terminated last week. The vendor failed to report $3,400 in sales, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue.
Hardenbrook Concessions failed to report over $46,000 in sales. Pete's Ice Cream failed to report over $31,000 in sales. Finally, Jr. Donuts also lost their contract for not reporting $16,000 in sales.