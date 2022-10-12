Iowa State Fair CEO announces retirement after 21 years

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Gary Slater, the CEO of the Iowa State Fair, has announced that he is officially retiring after 21 years.
"It has been an honor of a lifetime to lead the Iowa State Fair as its CEO and Manager for more than twenty years," said Slater in a press release.
"I am very proud that the Iowa State Fair is in a strong position to succeed. Our team has worked hard to complete several successful capital improvements, we have enhanced attractions resulting in improved Fairgoer experiences, and attendance records have been shattered. Most importantly, the Iowa State Fair enjoys financial stability and has returned to pre-pandemic revenue levels. I make this announcement because the time is right and the Fair is in a good place. Without question, it will be difficult for me to step away from the Fair and the people I love, but I am looking forward to enjoying more quality time with my family."
Beginning back in 2001, Slater helped build attendance at the fair to over one million people per year. He also helped set numerous single-day attendance records for concerts and events, some as recent as this year.
He even helped renovate and improve multiple attractions for visitors to experience every year.
The full list of the fair's records and achievements can be found at the Iowa State Fair's website.