Iowa State Fair begins on Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Thursday is the first official day of the Iowa State Fair, and organizers and fairgoers can expect some fried food, plenty of rides, presidential candidates and more.
It all began with the annual parade in downtown Des Moines on Wednesday. Admission is $16 at the gate for adults and $10 for kids ages 6-11. Those 5 and under will get in for free.
Contestants in fair shows are making their final preparations. Barns are full of livestock ready to show off what they're made of. However, it's not just the activities at the fair that have people excited. The state fair is also a chance for people to reunite with friends they only see once a year.
If you're attending the fair, don't forget to enjoy some of the new food offerings being served this year. There are three top dishes to vote on for the best fair food.
The foods include the Grinder Ball from the Bacon Box, the Iowa Twinkie from Watcha Smokin' BBQ and Brew, and the Deep Fried Bacon Brisket Mac & Cheese Grilled Cheese from What's Your Cheez.
Fairgoers will be able to vote on the best food from Thursday through Monday, August 14. The winner will be announced on August 16.
This year, the fairgrounds are open from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.