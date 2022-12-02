 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50
mph.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are moving through north
central Iowa this evening and will cause brief, significant
reduction of visibility in some places. A dusting of snow
accumulation is possible and may cause slick spots on roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Iowa State edges Florida Gulf Coast in NCAA Volleyball Tournament

  • 0

GAINSEVILLE, Fla. – No. 6-seed Iowa State (20-11, 10-6 Big 12) moved on to the NCAA Tournament Second Round with the five-set victory over FGSU (26-7, 13-4 ASUN) by set scores of 25-14, 25-19, 23-25, 16-25, 15-12. The Cyclones solidify the first 20-win season since 2018 while head Coach Christy Johnson Lynch claims the 350th victory of her career.

Iowa State took a 2-0 match lead as the Cyclones found efficiency in hitting at .533 in the first and .310 in the second. FGCU came back to tie the match and force a fifth, just as the Eagles did last season against Texas Tech in the first round of the 2021 tournament. ISU shifted the momentum back in the fifth set to advance to the second round for the first time since 2017 and the 11th time in program history.

