Iowa State edges Florida Gulf Coast in NCAA Volleyball Tournament

GAINSEVILLE, Fla. – No. 6-seed Iowa State (20-11, 10-6 Big 12) moved on to the NCAA Tournament Second Round with the five-set victory over FGSU (26-7, 13-4 ASUN) by set scores of 25-14, 25-19, 23-25, 16-25, 15-12. The Cyclones solidify the first 20-win season since 2018 while head Coach Christy Johnson Lynch claims the 350th victory of her career.
Iowa State took a 2-0 match lead as the Cyclones found efficiency in hitting at .533 in the first and .310 in the second. FGCU came back to tie the match and force a fifth, just as the Eagles did last season against Texas Tech in the first round of the 2021 tournament. ISU shifted the momentum back in the fifth set to advance to the second round for the first time since 2017 and the 11th time in program history.