Iowa soldier accounted for from Korean War

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that an Ottumwa man who died as a prisoner of war (POW) in the Korean War was accounted for last fall.
According to a press release, 20-year-old U.S. Army Cpl. Delbert L. White was accounted on September 27, 2022.
On December 1, 1950, White, who was a member of D Company, 2nd Engineer (Combat) Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, was captured by the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces (CPVF.) White was captured alongside many other soldiers.
In August 1953, the CPVF sent a list to United Nations Command saying that White died in March 1951 as a prisoner of war at POW Camp #1.
However, in September 1953, two American POWs who returned said that White died in February 1951 at POW Camp #5. Despite the conflicting reports, the Army determined March 18, 1951 was the latest White could have been alive and declared that he died on that day.
During Operation GLORY in 1954, 550 sets of human remains were reported to come from POW Camp #5, and were subsequently returned to the United Nations Command. However, White was one of 38 soldiers that could not be identified at the time.
The unidentified remains were buried as "Unknowns" at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu in 1956. This site is also known as the Punchbowl.
In recent years, in order to identify White's remains, DPAA scientists used dental and anthropological analysis to identify him. Additionally, they used chest radiograph comparison and circumstantial evidence.
Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System also used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.
According to the press release, White’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette is to be placed next to his name to show that he has been accounted for.
White will be buried in Ottumwa, Iowa on a later date that is yet to be determined.