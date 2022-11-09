Iowa passes amendment adding right to keep and bear arms to the state constitution

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- Iowans voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to add the right to keep and bear arms to the state constitution.
It was put onto the ballot by legislative vote. It passed through the house and senate by simple majority, with the votes going along party lines in both house and senate.
The bill amendment reads "The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny."
Todd Pettys, a law professor at the University of Iowa, said it will make it harder to pass any gun restrictions.
"It will be very hard under this amendment for state or local governments to restrict guns and gun ownership gun use, but not impossible," Pettys said. "It's not going to be the wild west where everybody can do whatever they want with a gun. But it will be very difficult for the government to regulate much. Much more difficult at least than it was before the enactment of this amendment."
Along with enshrining the right to own firearms in the Iowa constitution, the proposed amendment says it requires "any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny."
Strict scrutiny is a higher standard of judgment courts hold laws to that requires a strict need for the law.
"Many people often in the legal field view the idea of strict scrutiny as any law subject to strict scrutiny will usually be found to be invalid," Mark Kende, a professor of law and director of the Drake Constitutional Law Center, said.
"The definition of strict scrutiny is that the law is supposed to be narrowly tailored to promote a compelling governmental interest."
Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams said whatever the law is, it has to be narrowly tailored to be the least restrictive.
"In most gun law cases, we're talking about people in situations that are otherwise prohibited from possessing firearms, for example, felons, people who are otherwise engaged in illegal activity," Williams said. "We have to look at that law and say, can the government serve the same function with the less restrictive measures?"
Iowa is now the fourth state with strict scrutiny, joining Missouri, Alabama and Louisiana.
In addition to making it harder to pass new gun restrictions, it is easier to challenge and possibly get a court to strike down gun laws that are currently on the books.
After Louisiana added strict scrutiny, gun laws around felony possession were challenged in court.
The amendment will make it easier to challenge restrictions like those on who can possess or own a weapon.
Williams said the only future law he foresees being drastically affected by the new constitutional amendment is expanding background checks.
He worries about how courts will interpret laws that are already on the books.
"How this will affect current gun laws will have to be litigated," Williams said. "We don't know how the courts will look at current gun laws."
Ultimately, Williams said it will likely be determined by the Iowa Supreme Court.
"It will be ultimately up to the court to decide how strict they want to use strict scrutiny," Kende said. "If it's very strict, and these regulations will probably not survive, and if it's what you might call slightly less strict, maybe some of them will survive."
Proponents of the amendment say Iowa is one of six states that don't have a right to bear arms mentioned in their constitutions.
"This is a historical day for freedom, civil rights and the Hawkeye state," Iowa Firearms Coalition President Dave Funk said in a statement on Tuesday night. "The right to self-defense and bear arms is here to stay in Iowa, and we are grateful for the thousands of Iowans who took time out of their days to cast a vote in favor of liberty."
However, opponents said it would make it harder to take any steps to combat gun violence.
On Tuesday night, the Iowans For Responsible Gun Laws Coalition said the amendment would put Iowans in harm's way.
"The amendment that passed was not the Second Amendment and, in fact, was written to limit how courts decide cases regarding firearms regulations," the coalition said. "The potential consequences of this amendment's passage, from expensive lawsuits in the Iowa courts to impacting current law and the safety of Iowans, will be far reaching and dire for our state."