Iowa officials warn that human trafficking is on the rise in Iowa

IOWA (KWWL) -- January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Iowa's Secretary of State Paul Pate is spreading the word. Pate teamed with the Cedar Rapids-based Chains Interrupted to talk about the prevalence of human trafficking in our communities.
Pate said to KWWL that it's not just the Hollywood stereotypes in which a van pulls up and grabs someone and sells them into the sex trade. Pate says that trafficking can happen behind closed doors, or even online.
It's also not limited to people being brought in from outside of the state or country, but the majority of traffickers can come from within.
According to Theresa Davidson, XEO and co-founder of Chains Interrupted, the internet is where traffickers are finding their victims and bringing them in.
Davidson said, "Being groomed online is the number one way that traffickers are using to groom children and adults into trafficking situations.”
Davidson advises that if you want to combat any trafficking in your area, stay on the watch for suspicious behavior. Especially watch out for people who may have limited independence.
Davidson said, "Whether that’s slavery sex trafficking. Are they able to speak freely for themselves? Do they have their own documents? Do they have their own possessions? Are they able to come and go as they wish?”
They say it can be as simple as a trafficker posing as an account on a dating app. It can also be people sending messages to other people they think they can manipulate.
Pate says that human trafficking is definitely prevalent in Iowa communities. The victims can be neighbors, friends, or children's classmates.
Pate said, "Trafficking is not limited to Dubuque, Iowa, Cedar Rapids, or Waterloo. It's in the rural communities as well because these bad actors have figured out they can hide there and their clients will come to them."
Secretary Pate says that he is continuing to invite Iowa businesses to join his coalition against human trafficking, which provides information to help employees identify trafficking situations.
According to the National Human Trafficking hotline in 2021, they identified 86 different cases of human trafficking, with 161 victims within Iowa.