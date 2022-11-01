Iowa Music Awards announces inaugural winners

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) The first-ever Iowa Music Awards proved to be a big success, with several Eastern Iowa artists honored and recognized for their work.
Here the press release:
from T1 Entertainment, held a grand event at The Olympic Southside Theater Sunday October 30th, the Iowa Music Awards. The Iowa Music Awards aka the IMAs is a ceremony where artists, entertainers, and contributors are all celebrated and recognized by their peers, fans, family members, and industry professionals. Attendees travelled from across the country to help celebrate our nominees and winners. Everyone who submitted was recognized with a certificate signed in person by the founder and CEO of T1 Entertainment Antonio Chalmers. The award recipients were provided a platform on stage to receive their trophy publically and give an acceptance speech.
This black tie affair exceeded expectations, mirroring top award shows such as the Grammys or MTV Awards. The red carpet gave a classy top tier experience for all guests. Lines wrapped down the stairs and around the building with anxious guests excited to experience the first ever IMAs. Upon entrance you are greeted by photographers, a fully stocked bar, and the founder Antonio Chalmers waiting to shake hands with each guest and thank them personally for being in attendance.
“Iowa is full of so many talented individuals who deserve to be appreciated and recognized. This event is to give flowers to the hard working creatives and provide a networking opportunity with like minded people and industry executives that can help further their careers” Says Antonio “Tone Da Boss” Chalmers.
Doors opened at 4pm to the sounds of Dj Binja playing songs submitted to the Iowa Music Awards by artist from all acrosss the state. The first performance of the night was kicked off by Rock band, Evan Stock. Following the live performance were the openeing remarks given by State Senate Representative Liz Bennett, which lead into the national anthem which was graciously performed by Alicia Monee. Trophies and speeches were presented in standard award show fashion with entertaining presenters, and hosts, Tone Da Boss and PinkeyTheBrain. There was even a surprise performance by Isaac Jordan where he emerged from the audience with dancers and a light show.
“The vision became a dream and Tone, I am so grateful that you didn’t stop until it came to life. Being completely surrounded by so many incredible humans in a room full of dream chasers, visionaires, kind, creative souls…. It was literally magic” says author, motivational speaker, and podcaster “Just Bree”.
Categories that were recognized at the event were the best of Pop, R&B, Hip Hop, Rock, Alternative artist, dj, duo, cover band, podcast, engineer, photographer, videographer, female rapper, female singer, World Impact, and the lifetime achievement award.
“Iowa is officially on the map now, this was the event to kick the door in” says lifetime achievement award recipient Troy “Dj Comamndo” Williams.
Categories that are being recognized publically online through the website and all social media platforms are best album, best single, best collaboration, producer, inspriational song, graphic designer, performer, group, lyricist, and the Big Bang Foundation Award.
T1 Entertainment plans to make this event an annual celebration along with the other 3 big shows they hosts which are Iowa Summer Jam, the T1 Anniversary Party and the upcoming Winter Ball In December at the Doubletree by Hilton.
For updates, recaps, and a list of winners please visit www.iowamusicawards.com and follow on all social media platforms @iowamusicawards